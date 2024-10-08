World Championship: Azerbaijani Mini Football Team To Face India

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Today, Azerbaijan's U-23 mini team will play their next match in the group stage of the World Championship, organised in Mali Lossnj, Croatia, Azernews reports.

This time, the team will face India. The match will kick off at 18:45 (Baku time).

Recall that the national team lost to Serbia 1-5 on October 7.

The Azerbaijani team will next face the Czech Republic on October 9.

Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) focusses on the development and of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international minifootball tournaments.

One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation of domestic and international competitions.

The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.

The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other organisations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more people to take part in it.

This includes organising promotional events, public relations programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr