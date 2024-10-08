World Championship: Azerbaijani Mini Football Team To Face India
Date
10/8/2024 5:11:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, Azerbaijan's U-23 mini football team will play their next
match in the group stage of the World Championship, organised in
Mali Lossnj, Croatia, Azernews reports.
This time, the team will face India. The match will kick off at
18:45 (Baku time).
Recall that the national team lost to Serbia 1-5 on October
7.
The Azerbaijani team will next face the Czech Republic on
October 9.
Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball
Federation (AMF) focusses on the development and Promotion of
mini-football in Azerbaijan.
In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European
Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which
gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international
minifootball tournaments.
One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation
of domestic and international competitions.
The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the
year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international
tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote
the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.
The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other
organisations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more
people to take part in it.
This includes organising promotional events, public relations
programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and
popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108756636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.