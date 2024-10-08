Baku Hosts First Azerbaijan Halal Business And Tourism Forum
Date
10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The inaugural Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum (AZHAB
Forum) is being held in Baku, organized by the Ministry of Economy,
the State Tourism Agency, and the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (KOBIA), Azernews reports.
The event is being managed by Caspian Event Organizers
LLC and supported by various international organizations, including
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), International
Islamic Business Association, Islamic Chamber of Commerce and
Development (ICO), and other prominent institutions.
The forum brings together officials, specialists, academics, and
business representatives from around 20 countries. It features both
a conference and an exhibition aimed at advancing the halal
business and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108756633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.