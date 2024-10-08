عربي


Baku Hosts First Azerbaijan Halal Business And Tourism Forum


10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM

The inaugural Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum) is being held in Baku, organized by the Ministry of Economy, the State Tourism Agency, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azernews reports.

The event is being managed by Caspian Event Organizers LLC and supported by various international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), International Islamic Business Association, Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICO), and other prominent institutions.

The forum brings together officials, specialists, academics, and business representatives from around 20 countries. It features both a conference and an exhibition aimed at advancing the halal business and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan.

