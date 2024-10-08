عربي


Azerbaijan Discuss New Energy Cooperation Opportunities With ADB

10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy Minister of energy Elnur Soltanov met with a delegation led by Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Director General of the Central and Western Asia Department of the Asian Development bank (ADB), to discuss potential cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, both sides praised the successful cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the ADB, particularly highlighting joint projects aimed at developing the energy sector.

The Deputy Minister provided insights into Azerbaijan's efforts to expand the use of renewable energy sources and outlined the country's targets for green energy production and export. Discussions also included preparations for the upcoming COP29 international conference and explored new opportunities for collaboration in the energy field.

AzerNews

