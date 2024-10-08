Azerbaijan Discuss New Energy Cooperation Opportunities With ADB
Date
10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Deputy Minister of energy Elnur Soltanov met with a delegation
led by Xiaohong Yang, Deputy Director General of the Central and
Western Asia Department of the Asian Development bank (ADB), to
discuss potential cooperation in the energy sector,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, both sides praised the successful
cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the ADB, particularly
highlighting joint projects aimed at developing the energy
sector.
The Deputy Minister provided insights into Azerbaijan's efforts
to expand the use of renewable energy sources and outlined the
country's targets for green energy production and export.
Discussions also included preparations for the upcoming COP29
international conference and explored new opportunities for
collaboration in the energy field.
