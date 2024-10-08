Bomb explodes near Pakistan`s largest airport

(MENAFN) A bomb explosion near Karachi Airport, Pakistan's largest airport, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to at least eight others. The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, specifically targeted a convoy transporting Chinese nationals.



The Chinese embassy in Islamabad confirmed that two Chinese workers lost their lives in the incident, with one additional Chinese national sustaining injuries. Among the wounded were officers who were escorting the convoy during the attack.



The Baloch Liberation (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the bombing. A spokesperson for the group stated that a suicide bomber was tasked with targeting the convoy of Chinese engineers and investors as they were leaving the airport.



According to reports, the convoy was carrying Chinese staff employed by the Port Qasim Electric Power Company, which operates a coal-powered plant that is a joint venture between China and Pakistan.



Witnesses captured footage of the blast, showing flames engulfing several vehicles and a thick plume of smoke rising from the site of the explosion. Rahat Hussain, an employee in the civil aviation department, noted that the explosion was so powerful it shook the structures within the airport.



Initially, there was confusion among Pakistani authorities regarding the nature of the explosion, with some suggesting it might have originated from an oil tanker. However, police later confirmed that it was indeed a bomb attack. Counterterrorism officials announced on Monday that they were investigating how the attacker managed to reach Karachi, which is Pakistan's most populous city.



The BLA has long sought independence for the Balochistan province, located in southwestern Pakistan and bordering both Afghanistan and Iran. This attack underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the risks faced by foreign nationals working in Pakistan, particularly those involved in projects linked to Chinese investments.



As investigations continue, the Pakistani government faces increasing pressure to ensure the safety of both its citizens and foreign workers amid a backdrop of rising violence and instability in the region.

