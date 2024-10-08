Turkish Airlines Launches Experience Trkiye Campaign With 25% Discount

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, invites travellers to embark on an unforgettable journey to Trkiye with its exclusive 'Experience Trkiye' campaign. From October 1st, 2024, discover the captivating beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture of Trkiye with a generous 25% discount on base fares to a multitude of destinations.

Wander through the bustling streets of Istanbul, where East meets West, or soak up the sun on the pristine shores of Antalya, İzmir, Dalaman and Bodrum. A fairy tale awaits in Cappadocia, Denizli, Eskişehir and Mardin. For a journey off the beaten path, uncover the hidden gems of Rize, Trabzon, Samsun, and Kastamonu. Or enjoy an unforgettable winter break in Bursa, Kayseri, Erzurum, Isparta and Kars.



This limited time offer welcomes adventurers from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq,

Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Booking your Turkish holiday is effortless:

Visit turkishairlines or use the Turkish Airlines mobile app.Select your travel dates between October 1st, 2024, and March 20th, 2025, and choose your dream destination within Trkiye.Enter the promo codeduring checkout to unlock your 25% discount.

Your 'Experience Trkiye' adventure awaits:



Ticketing Period:

October 1st, 2024 – October 30th, 2024 Travel Period:

October 1st, 2024 – March 20th, 2025





Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of Trkiye with Turkish Airlines. Book your flights today!