6 CLEF Music Awards Scored By Film Music Director, Music Producer And Singer-Songwriter S. J. Jananiy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“I'm Flying High” released in August 2024 as an international, trilingual single in English, Hindi and Tamil, all supported by eye-catching and lyric videos composed, written, sung, and produced by S. J. Jananiy.

S. J. Jananiy with her 6 CLEF Awards at the gala in Mumbai.

"I'm Flying High" charts at #8 in "Alternative" on iTunes in good company with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Linkin Park & more

S. J. Jananiy is a GRAMMYR Member with a new single --“I'm Flying High” -- on the official GRAMMY Awards ballot for Best Alternative Performance.

- S. J. JananiyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year's music awards season has been exciting for S.J. Jananiy, the Chennai, India-based film-score composer, singer-songwriter, and producer who has made headlines winning several prestigious music awards across India and the U.S. in recent months, including ICMA and ISSA Awards. Now, after winning six CLEF Music Awards , the prolific GRAMMYR Voting Member finds her new single“I'm Flying High” in the charts, and on the official GRAMMY Awards ballot for Best Alternative Performance.S. J. Jananiy attended the gala at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai on September 27th to accept the six CLEF Music Awards, chosen by a jury panel of esteemed artists. She was honored for both her film music and for her devotional music in the following music categories:Indian Cinema (for her work on the movie RAIL):- Best Music Director for the song“Poo Pookudhu”- Best Female Playback Singer for the song Elay Sevathavane- Best Film Song - Tamil for the song Poo Pookudhu- Best Music Arranger and Programmer for the song Edhu Un IdamDevotional:Devotional-Best Composer:“Sivane Sivane Om” Song by Brahma KumarisDevotional-Best Song/Album - Tamil categories:“Sivane Sivane Om” Song by Brahma KumarisIn September, The Recording Academy confirmed that Jananiy's single“I'm Flying High” was accepted into the category of Best Alternative Music Performance for this year's GRAMMY Awards. This recognition not only highlights Jananiy's artistry, but also brings her spiritual message to a global stage. The voting process is currently underway, and GRAMMY nominees in every category will be announced in mid-November, with the 67th GRAMMY Awards show scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2, live at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.“I'm Flying High” released in August 2024 as an international, trilingual single in English, Hindi and Tamil, all supported by eye-catching music and lyric videos composed, written, sung, and produced by S. J. Jananiy. While universal in concept, it is a very personal and heartfelt proclamation of spirituality, describing her experiences and her connection with the one and only Godfather Almighty Authority Supreme Soul through the song, and enunciating the key roles played by the Supreme Soul and the impact of the Almighty's knowledge into Jananiy's life and career.Lyrically, the upbeat song focuses on faithful expressions such as“Supreme Soul and a Soul, I'm flying high with the power of Almighty Authority Supreme Soul who is my father, companion, and the ultimate being with whom every second of life's journey goes on.” The lyrics are based on her studies with Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, and Jananiy explains in her lyrics how her intense connection with the Supreme Soul uplifts her to "fly high." The Hindi version, "Meri Oonchi Udaan," is written by Janak Kaviratna, and the Tamil version, "Naan Vaanil Parappen," is written by Rameshvaidya.Jananiy collaborated with the Europe-based musicians known as the Musiversal's Session Musicians to record the guitars (Electric & Acoustic), bass guitar, cello, drums, and additional keys/synth for recording this song. The song was mixed by Jananiy at her own 3 Dot Recording Studios, based in Chennai, India, mastered by Gethin John of Mastering World in London. The Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio Immersive version was mixed and mastered by award-winning, certified Atmos Mixing Engineer Jeff Silverman of Palette Music Studio in Nashville Tennessee, USA.This single was revealed to the Brahma Kumaris family at its International conference, consisting of delegates from 88 countries, held on 23rd of June 2024, at the Happy Village Retreat Centre, Brahma Kumaris, SVC, Tamil Nadu, India, by Divine Brother Rajyogi BK Charlie, National Coordinator of Australia, Sister Meera, Director, South East Asia, Senior Sister Beena, Service Coordinator Tamil Nadu Zone, Brahma Kumaris.Jananiy expressed gratitude for her recent successes, saying "Thanks to RAIL Movie's Producer Vediyappan, Director Bhaskar Sakthi, Lyricist ரமேஷ் வைத்யா, Singer Hariharan Ananthu, Lyricist N. Kumar, wonderfully Mixed by Mixing Engineers R. K. Sundar & P. G. Ragesh, Mastered by Gethin John MasteringWorld London and huge thanks to my team of musicians & technical team for their wonderful contributions. Thanks to the Almighty Authority Supreme Soul for making this happen!"For more information, interviews or content, please contact Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, ...Links:Listen and watch "I'm Flying High " -Listen to Rail (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) -Listen to "Sivane Sivane Om" -About S. J. Jananiy:Jananiy is known for her versatility and innovation in music, and has received multiple global awards for her work spanning a wide range of genres and styles. She is an "A Grade" artist of All India Radio who has given more than 1000 stage shows in Carnatic Classical Vocal & keyboard, Fusion, Devotional, Bhajan & Light music; she also produces and performs pop, country, EDM, global/mantra and soundtrack music. Jananiy has worked with various international artists, ensembles and orchestras, showcasing her talent in blending different musical traditions. Internationally, her professional affiliations include The International Alliance for Women in Music, Alliance for Women Film Composers, Women in Music, Women in Film, She Is The Music, The Recording Academy, and more. To explore or purchase from her extensive music catalog, visit the S. J. Jananiy - JSJ Audio Store. For project updates and listening links, follow Jananiy's social media and streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, et cetera, via this smartlink:About the CLEF Music Awards:Radioandmusic is pleased to announce the launch the fourth edition of Clef Music Awards. A one-of-a-kind celebration is touted to honor and respect music accomplishments by performers for the year June 2023 - June 2024. The platform incorporates musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels pan India. Classified into 50+ categories, CMA commits to always being independent, credible and prestigious. Noteworthy names from the world of music will mark an attendance and conclude the event with some mind-boggling performances raising a toast to the talented achievers. CMA applauds the best in Indian music; those who exhibit the courage, and creativity to bring about a transformation in the world of music.

beth a hilton

The B Company

+1 310-560-8390

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

S. J. Jananiy -“I'm Flying High” (Official Music Video) | Alternative Pop | Indie Pop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.