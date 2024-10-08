Savour Global Flavours: Hong Kong's Culinary Festival Returns For A 5-Day Celebration

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is making a grand return to Central Harbourfront from October 23 to 27, 2024. This year, the festival extends to a bumper five-day celebration of gastronomy, beckoning food and infusion drink enthusiasts from near and far to indulge in sensory delights against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour. The festivities align perfectly with the Diwali vacation in India, providing an ideal opportunity for Indian tourists to visit Hong Kong. This year's edition will see over 300 booths showcasing a rich tapestry of global flavours, as well as interactive gourmet experiences, live entertainment, and a spooky Halloween vibe.





Hong Kong announces a Mega-Event line-up for October & November, from a 5-day culinary festival to delicious meal deals around town and a fun-filled Halloween weekend









In tandem with the Festival, visitors are encouraged to dive further into the city's day-to-night gastronomic landscape during Taste Around Town, a citywide celebration of gastronomy featuring special menus and other offers at bars and restaurants throughout Hong Kong from October 28 to November 30. Don't miss the wide range of unforgettable culinary experiences in the global gastronomy capital during the season for world-class cuisines and fine drinks.





Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2024: A One-Stop Global Gastronomy Experience



This year's edition of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be a celebration of food, drinks, and culinary experiences from around the globe.





Infusion and blended drink enthusiasts will relish a diverse selection in pavilions of more than 30 countries and regions, ranging from Bordeaux and Chile to hidden gems from lesser-known and emerging regions.







In addition to a new zone dedicated to other drinks will find delight in homegrown brands.





Venture to a Culinary Wonderland

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2024 will feature over 100 food booths. In thematic zones such as“ Culinary Stars ” and“ Hotel Delicious ,” where Michelin-starred restaurants, Bib Gourmand-recommended eateries, and other outlets will show visitors a global gastronomic journey. Don't miss the chance to savour iconic dishes from renowned establishments like the three-Michelin-starred Forum Restaurant, alongside award-winning restaurants like Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, An Chơi, and Fisholic.







Immersive Experiences Await

Join masterclasses and themed culinary and infusion drinks workshops at the Tasting Theatre, led by star chefs and sommeliers. The interactive experiences include infusion drink pairing classes held by sommeliers, and a workshop by James Beard Foundation-recognised chef Nancy Silverton, who will reveal secrets behind her reimagined Caesar salad.





Step into the Harbour Lounge and pair signature drinks by celebrated international mixologists under the open panorama of Victoria Harbour. Over the course of the Festival, Harbour Lounge will host guest shifts by the likes of Demie Kim of Zest, Korea (Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 2), Tracey Lu of Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China (Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 14), Tiger Liang of CMYK, Changsha, China (Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 43), William Wu of The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 44), and Leo Ko from Hong Kong, winner of the World Cocktail Championship 2023. The experience will continue the legacy of Asia's 50 Best Bars, offering a tantalising exploration of creative drinks and exclusive limited-edition drinks.





The Festival will also feature an incredible lineup of live performances from local and international musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere with genres ranging from jazz to pop and R&B.





Have a Frighteningly Good Time on Halloween Weekend

Over the weekend of October 26–27, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be transformed into a gourmet Halloween wonderland. Visitors are invited to do their best and put on creative costumes to earn tokens, while Halloween-themed roving performances and live music will add to the spooktacular seasonal atmosphere.





Embark on a Citywide Taste Around Town



From 28 October to 30 November, more than 300 restaurants and bars all around Hong Kong will take part in Taste Around Town, a month-long celebration of culinary delights under four themed campaigns.





Foodies looking to up their diets can explore over 40 steakhouses, hotpot restaurants, and street eateries participating in a city-wide event, with venues offering exceptional dishes and limited-time special menus, while over 200 mid- to high-end restaurants joining“ Chill EAT ” will present exclusive discounts throughout November.





Bars will also be joining the celebrations. Twenty-four restaurants and bars in Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong's world-renowned nightlife district, will provide special offers including complimentary welcome drinks on arrival or discounts on tasting menus as part of“ Sip and Savour in LKF. ”

Additionally, over 70 bars around the city will be taking part in the“Hong Kong Bar Show” and offering festival-goers free or discounted drinks.





Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in Hong Kong's vibrant culinary scene. Book your trip now to experience the diverse food and beverage offerings that await you in this global gastronomic capital. To discover more about Hong Kong's world-class food and drinks scene and to start planning your trip.



Please visit - .





About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.





The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.