50 Injured In Bus Collision In Germany's Regensburg

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Around 50 people were in a collision between two buses in the German city of Regensburg on Monday.

A spokesperson said that 13 people were seriously injured, but their conditions are not life-threatening.

The accident took place on the Nibelungen Bridge over the Danube River, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said.

Approximately 30 police personnel, 110 firefighters, 170 rescue workers, and a rescue helicopter were deployed to the scene, he added.

A bus also crashed in the eastern German city of Dresden on Monday. According to the fire department, 30 people were injured, two of them seriously.

