Yutong Launches New Bus Models In Algeria, Collaborating With Transport Users To Promote More Comfortable Travel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ALGIERS, Algeria, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong ", SHA:600066), a global mainstream bus supplier, has announced the launch of its four new bus models at an exclusive event in Algiers on September 29, 2024. Further strengthening its presence in Algeria, the high-end, reliable, and durable C12PRO, ZK6126HG, D7, and C9 models will deliver an efficient service support system, improving public services in Algeria.

Yutong Bus New Product Launch in Algeria

Wan Honghai, Yutong Bus's General Manager for Africa

To thank the long-term loyalty of customers who have been driving 12 meters and above Yutong rear-mounted passenger road vehicles, Yutong rewarded a million-kilometer certified customer at the event with three free engine services for driving 2.16 million kilometers. New C12Pro orders will also receive this reward, including spare parts worth US$3,000, along with material costs and labor costs of replacing the engine oil, oil filter, and fuel filter element. Meanwhile, Yutong also signed agreements with parts service stores, marking the beginning of deep-rooted business operations in the region.

"We are honored to showcase our new buses in Algeria, an important market for Yutong," commented W an

Honghai , Yutong B us 's G eneral

Manager for A frica . "Our four flagship products have all undergone rigorous market research, meticulous product design, and strict product validation. We are confident that we can contribute to the comprehensive upgrade of local public transportation."

Yutong's Four New Buses Provide I nnovative and Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Reliable and durable, the new generation 12-meter C12PRO is corrosion-proof, even after 10 years of electrophoresis, and the whole vehicle features a diamond closed ring structure with a 50% increase in strength. C12PRO also thickened its axle housing for greater durability, and it has a maximum passenger capacity of 51 people with luggage compartment space reaching 12.5 square meters.

Mainly used as a university student bus while also meeting the needs of employee shuttles and urban public transportation, the new generation flagship high-capacity ZK6126HG school bus can carry up to 120 passengers with a low vehicle parts failure rate. The 50,000-hour, long-life LED headlights basically do not need replacement or repair during the normal life cycle of the vehicle.

Depending on its purpose, D7 multi-purpose vehicle can be fitted with 25 seats and a maximum passenger capacity of 37 people, or a passenger group version with 27 seats. With an 8-meter turning radius, it handles various road conditions smoothly, and its closed-loop body and brake system ensure stability, while the 120-liter fuel tank and 500-kilometer range effectively meet the travel demands of suburban and urban-rural areas.

The C9 short-distance passenger vehicle offers intelligent driving control with a gas-assisted short gear, reducing shifting force by 30%. Its multi-functional central control screen enhances the driving experience, while a new frame connection structure ensures high safety in emergencies.

Yutong has established a dedicated team of 19 local professionals and over the next three years plans to set up a network of 11 service stations in key locations, including Algiers, Setif, and Chlef. This initiative aims to enhance the availability of spare parts across Algeria by investing in consignment warehouses and forward storage facilities, ensuring same-day delivery for over 90% of market parts. Additionally, Yutong guarantees a rapid response time of within one hour and a swift arrival within two hours for locations within a 100-kilometer radius.

With a 20-year presence in Africa, Yutong has established a comprehensive sales and service network in nearly 50 African countries, achieving cumulative sales of nearly 22,000 units. Yutong Bus will upgrade cost-effectiveness, reliability, durability, vehicle stability and the guarantee of traditional vehicles service spare parts to create greater commercial value.

