Hepatitis Treatment Market To Hit USD 30.2 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hepatitis is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to advancements in drug development.

Hepatitis Treatment size reached a valuation of USD 22.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hepatitis B and C infections and the growing global awareness surrounding these conditions.

Innovations in treatment options, such as antiviral therapies and immunotherapies, are enhancing patient care and contributing to market expansion. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing have improved early detection, further fueling demand for hepatitis treatments.

The overall hepatitis treatment market is segregated based on Disease Type, Treatment Type, Route of Administration, End-user, and Region.

The market is segmented based on disease type, treatment type, route of administration, and end-user. Among disease types, the hepatitis C segment dominated with USD 9.8 billion in 2023. Rising infection rates and advancements in antiviral treatments are propelling the development of this segment. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in R&D to enhance drug efficacy, reduce treatment durations, and minimize side effects.

In terms of treatment types, the hepatitis treatment market from antiviral drugs captured a major share of 61.4% in 2023, driven by the growing prevalence of hepatitis infections. These therapies are crucial in managing hepatitis, particularly for types B and C, where they decrease the viral load and control disease progression. The demand for antiviral drugs is also increasing in emerging markets due to rising awareness of the disease and the importance of early diagnosis.

Regarding the route of administration, the oral segment is set to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2032, thanks to its convenience and high patient compliance. Oral therapeutics, especially direct-acting antivirals, have revolutionized hepatitis treatment with higher efficacy and fewer side effects.

In the end-user category, healthcare providers, including hospitals and specialty clinics, are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%. These providers play a key role in administering antiviral therapies, conducting diagnostics, and monitoring patient progress. Public health initiatives, such as vaccination programs and harm reduction services.

Regionally, North America hepatitis treatment market is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2032, driven by advancements in antiviral therapies and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe, particularly the UK, is experiencing robust progression due to rising hepatitis cases and evolving treatment options. In Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1%, supported by early detection, access to affordable therapies, and government-led hepatitis management programs.

Major players in hepatitis treatment market include Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, AbbVie Inc., Biocon, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dynavax Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmith Kline plc, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG among others.

