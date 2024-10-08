HMC Highlights Vital Role Of Pharmacists In Healthcare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The HMC Pharmacy Department has again this year recognised World Pharmacists Day (WPD) 2024 to highlight the vital role that pharmacists play in healthcare and in promoting safe handling and use, educating both patients and healthcare professionals on best practices in addition to addressing global needs through clinical interventions, research, and quality improvement projects.

The International Federation (FIP), founded in 1912, launched World Pharmacists Day (WPD) in 2009 to highlight the vital role of pharmacists in healthcare. Celebrated annually on September 25, WPD raises awareness about pharmacists' contributions to improving health outcomes and ensuring safe medication use.

The theme for 2024,“Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs,” emphasises their role in addressing global health challenges. Activities during the WPD 2024 included several educational sessions, which provided information on topics such as medication safety, clinical pharmacy practices, and pharmacy research; presentations on pharmacy accomplishments, quality improvement projects, and research outcomes; interactive demonstrations, quizzes, and games to engage both healthcare professionals and the public, enhancing their understanding of pharmacy practices; and discussions on medication safety, pharmacy research, and clinical practices.

There were also poster exhibitions showcasing pharmacy achievements, research, and safe medication practices as well as patient counselling and education using leaflets, visuals and brochures.

Among the day's activities was an outreach event, hosted by HMC's Pharmacy Department, in collaboration with IPhAQ (the Indian Pharmacists Association Qatar), to educate and enhance the skills of community pharmacists, focusing on safe medication practices and clinical updates. The initiative aimed to strengthen collaboration between hospital and community pharmacists, ensuring improved patient care across Qatar.“Pharmacists play a pivotal role in healthcare, actively contributing to better health outcomes by optimising medication therapy and ensuring patient safety. Their commitment to educating both patients and healthcare professionals not only enhances treatment effectiveness but also promotes safer medication practices, leading to better overall healthcare outcomes. Through such initiatives, WPD 2024 at HMC aimed to highlight the critical role pharmacists play in enhancing health outcomes, ensuring patient safety, and advocating for the safe and effective use of medications.” explained Dr. Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of Pharmacy, Hamad Medical Corporation.

She noted that the event served as an opportunity to raise awareness among the public, healthcare professionals, and decision-makers about the vital role pharmacists play in building healthier communities.

Dr. Al Hail further explained that, according to the World Health Organization, medication errors impact 1 in 10 patients globally.