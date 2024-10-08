Haryana Results: Union Minister Jual Oram Exudes Confidence In BJP's Win In J'khand And Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Buoyed with the Haryana results, the Union Tribal Affairs and senior BJP leader Jual Oram on Tuesday exuded confidence that BJP will register a win in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

“The Haryana result is indicating that BJP will register a win in the upcoming in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra as well. We know the BJP did not perform well in J&K. But the way people voted there, keeping their trust in the Central government, democracy and the indicates that they want to be a part of the process of development in the country,” the Union Minister told the media persons.

He added that this is also an answer to the organisations and terrorists from across the border who are trying to destabilise J&K.

“Our party may not get the majority to form the government in J&K but the successful conduct of elections there is also an achievement for us,” he added.

The Union Minister also claimed that BJP gained success in Haryana due to the 'Selja factor'. Oram also held the humiliation of Dalit leader Selja Kumari and the dictatorial attitude of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the cause behind the Congress party's defeat in Haryana

“The people of Haryana, annoyed over the humiliation of Dalit leader Selja and the dictatorial attitude of Hooda, decided to elect the BJP government again in Haryana," stated Oram.

Meanwhile, the state Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that there is no alternative to 'Sushasan” (Good Governance) and the result will go in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, double engine government in Haryana. He exuded confidence that the BJP will again form the government in Haryana.

BJP co-in-charge of Odisha Lata Usendi stated that the results in Haryana are a validation for the PM Modi guarantee.

“The result going in favour of BJP is good for the country and us. All the credit for the success goes to the people of Haryana who blessed the Bharatiya Janata Party again. We also got success due to the tireless efforts of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his team in Haryana,” said Usendi.

Buoyed with the unexpected win in Haryana, she asserted that BJP will continue to win in other parts of the country including the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand.