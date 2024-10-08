Haryana Voters Rejected Cong’S Caste Politics: K'taka Ex-CM Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) The BJP winning a complete majority in Haryana is a clear indication of the direction in which the country's is heading, said former Chief Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Speaking to the at the BJP office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister said that the party's clear majority in Haryana is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the strength of the party's local organisation.

This is the first election after the Lok Sabha polls, and the result in Haryana, a state close to the national Capital, shows the trajectory of national politics, he opined.

“The people of Haryana have rejected the Congress' caste-based politics. The Congress tried to portray the BJP as anti-constitutional, but the people supported 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' a stronger India, and the idea of 'Amrit Kaal.' Similar results would be seen in Maharashtra as well,” he opined.

About the Assembly polls results of Jammu and Kashmir, Bommai noted that the BJP has gained support outside the Valley too.

"Politics is still ongoing, and this is not the end. If the Congress accepts their defeat in Haryana with dignity, we will respect that; however, if they make excuses, we will respond accordingly," he added.

Replying to a question about the BJP's stance on caste census and internal reservation, Bommai said, "Our stand on internal reservation is clear. We have recommended justice for all. The Congress is playing a double game. Initially, they used delay tactics by saying they would act only after a constitutional amendment. Now, after the Supreme Court's ruling, they claim they will discuss it further. They are not interested in the development of Dalits and Backward Classes."

He also slammed the Congress' stance on the caste census, and said, the party claimed that he, along with former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, rejected the caste census report.

“Kantharaju submitted the report in 2017 during CM Siddaramaiah's tenure. If they are champions of the Backward Classes, why didn't they accept it back then?

“Kantharaju conducted a study and prepared the report. The incumbent Chairman of the Backward Class Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde gathered information from district commissioners to amend the report. The BJP's position on the caste census is clear: The development of Backward Classes is essential. This issue must not become a source of confusion, nor should it create discord in society,” he noted.