Dark Tourism And The Obscenity Of Understanding

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There is a disturbing trend of people traveling to the sadder places of the world: sites of military attacks, war zones and disasters.

Dark is now a phenomenon, with its own website and dedicated tour guides. People visit these places to mourn or to remember and honor the dead. But sometimes they just want to look, and sometimes they want to delight in the pain of others.

Of course, people have long visited places like the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, the site of the Twin Towers destroyed in the 9/11 attacks, Robben Island Prison , where Nelson Mandela and others spent many years, and more recently, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant . But there are more recent destinations, connected to active wars and aggression.

Since the Hamas military attacks of October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, celebrities and tourists have visited the related sites of the Nova music festival and the Nir Oz Kibbutz in Palestine/Israel.

The kibbutz tours, guided by former residents, allow people to view and be guided through houses of the dead, to be shown photographs and bullet holes. Sderot, the biggest city targeted by Hamas, is offering what it describes as“resilience tours” , connecting tourists with October 7 survivors.

Similar places are visited in Ukraine . The“popular” Donbas war tour, for instance, takes visitors to the front lines of the conflict and offers“a firsthand look at the impact of the war on the local population”, introducing them to displaced locals, soldiers and volunteer fighters. There's also a Kiev tour , which takes in destroyed military equipment and what remains of missile strikes.

Solidarity tours

These tours have various names, but one Israeli company calls them“solidarity tours”. The idea of solidarity lessens the presumption of voyeurism or the accusation of ghoulish enjoyment of pain or suffering. It suggests an affinity with those who have died or those who have lost loved ones.

But solidarity is a political affiliation too. These tours are not only therapeutic. They are not only about“bearing witness”, as many guides and visitors attest. They are also about solidarity with the struggle.

What is this struggle? Genocide scholar Dirk Moses has written thoughtfully on this after October 7. Colonial states seek not just security, but“permanent security.” This makes them hyper-defensive of their borders.

Israel was created as a nation by the newly formed United Nations in 1947, two years after the end of World War II and in the shadow of the Holocaust: it was an inevitable product of the Balfour Declaration (1917) that carved up the Middle East.

The creation of the Israeli state turned relationships between Palestinians and Jewish people into borders to navigate and police, producing a line of security to defend.