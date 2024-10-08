‘Bigg Boss 18’: Gunaratna Sadavarte To Sprinkle Humour In House After Heated Duels In Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Amidst all the tension and fights in“Bigg Boss 18”, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte will be seen adding a dash of humour and fun to lighten the moods in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Going by the promo, in the upcoming episode, Gunaratna will be seen asking for“bail” for his friend, housemate and BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, who is in the“jail” section of the house.

However, Bhabhi Hema Sharma is heard saying: Aap sirf Bagga ji Baggaji kiyun karte ho... Aap Hema ji Hema ji kiyun nahi karte?”

To which, the advocate hilariously points to his heart and said:“Jaga banaya hua hai inhone idhar.” and then screams out saying“Bagga ji se mera is janam main rishta tootna nahi hai”, which leads to the housemates bursting out in laughter.

Hilariously, he then is heard saying:“Pahele inhe azaad karo fir roti ki baat karo.”

Then there will be another funny moment between Karan Veer and Shrutika.

Karan Veer while working out will be seen joking around with Shrutika and saying that her fiance must be so happy that he can see her but she cant.

To which, she will be seen replying:“Kuch bhi aur kar raha hoga no problem. Kisi aur ladki se chat kargea na....”

Karan Veer will cut her and say:“Ab kahaan chat karega ab toh seedha Bangkok jaayega.”

The upcoming episode will also have a lot of fireworks as Karan Veer will be seen losing his cool on co-housemates Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra.

In the upcoming episode, Karan Veer will be seen asking Arfeen Khan on why he didn't help him when he noticed he was performing the task alone. The winner of“Khatron Ke Khiladi 14” will also be lashing out at Avinash Mishra for not joining him for the ration task in the morning.