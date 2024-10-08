YRC Shares Key Insights On Starting An Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering The Basics For Success - Part 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How to start an activewear clothing line

YRC highlights key essentials for starting an activewear clothing line, focusing on MENA markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, with four new strategic insights

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In one of the previous releases, retail and eCommerce consulting house, YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlighted some of the essentials to be carefully addressed in starting an activewear clothing line business with an emphasis on the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region comprising countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. In this communiqué, YRC sheds light on four additional areas of planning and strategic significance concerning the same line of business.Get advise for E-commerce retail business :Inventory ManagementThe quality of inventory management bears implications not only on operations but also on customer experience and brand image. This can be understood with a common experience. For many customers, finding a love-at-first-sight piece of fashion wear is no less than the occurrence of a cosmic syzygy. Finding the right design and material but not the right size can be frustrating. An apparel store can lose sales by just not having all the sizes available. Not having all the designs in stock can have the same result. Repeated disappointment is far more damaging to a brand than customers having little or no expectations from it.In inventory management for activewear clothing businesses, some of the important areas of work are:· Demand forecasting (accuracy, reliability, use of analytics)· Timely procurement, correctness in ordering and receiving, procurement planning· Maintaining the right stock levels, preventing overstocking and understocking· Implementation of quality checks and measures, and measures to prevent shrinkage· Space optimisation planning in stores and warehouses· Logistics optimisation (reduced logistical costs)· Periodical and surprise inventory audits· The use of inventory management software for jewellery businesses· Prudence in the selection and onboarding of suppliers· Development and implementation of SOPs ( ) for inventory management (well-defined processes)Technology FrameworkFrom the perspective of entrepreneurs and business owners of activewear clothing brands and businesses , it is important to be in the knowing of the tools and technologies that are used in the business. Technologies in an apparel business can include a wide array of products from simple ones like POS systems, inventory management software, and RFID to those featuring in the 'cutting edge' list like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and 3D Printing. Today, technology also plays a vital role in shaping customer experience. For example, the design, features, and capabilities of eCommerce platforms (for online sales channels) can strongly affect the brand perception of customers. While most of the chatbots and virtual assistants may appear as too mechanical they are good at handling rudimentary queries and bringing down operational costs on this front. Also, many robotic and industrial automation tools are used in apparel warehouses and eCommerce fulfilment centres that give speed and accuracy to the movement of goods, quality control, order fulfilment, and logistics.Omnichannel Strategy for Activewear Clothing LineDifferent brick-and-mortar retail businesses may have different degrees of online capabilities. What is important here is having a solid connection between the offline and online touchpoints so that the benefits of a two-edged sword can be provided to customers in a reliable manner. For example, one apparel store may simply choose to have a search engine listing presence and another with a full-fledged eCommerce channel. The omnichannel requirement for the first store is to ensure that all the details provided are authentic, accurate, up-to-date, and actionable (e.g. two working phone numbers). For the second store with eCommerce capabilities, the omnichannel requirements are going to be much more elaborate like having the facility for online ordering and physical pick up for validation reasons or ensuring the availability of stock in outlets as per merchandise listed in the store's online storefront.Digital MarketingEven if a business has no online sales channels, a certain degree of digital marketing is still necessary. Today, customers expect to find brands and businesses on online channels. They need to know the reviews and experiences of other people shared on search engines and social media. Having the required level of digital marketing (in a desirable form) serves as an instant solution to achieve the initial brand/business validation. With more concerted efforts in digital marketing for activewear clothing line, better results are possible:· Quickly reaching out to a wider audience· Curated content for every segment based on demographics and interests· More economical than traditional advertising methods· Trackability of advertising and promotional campaigns, the scope of making adjustments· Social listening and social monitoring for better social media marketing· Customer support· Actionable contentAbout YourRetailCoach:YourRetailCoach ( ) is a boutique retail and eCommerce consulting firm with over 10 years in the business of developing and delivering enterprise startup and management solutions. With a scaling global footprint, YRC has catered to over 500 clients in 25+ verticals. In activewear fashion business consulting, YRC offers planning and implementation services and solutions for business setup and growth and expansion endeavours.For customised and quickly implementable solutions for activewear clothing line business set-up , management, and expansion projects or to speak to one of YRC's fashion retail business consultants, and Get advise for E-commerce retail business :YRC Shares Key Insights on Starting an Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering the Basics for Success - Part 1 - article/749309554/yrc-shares-key-insights-on-starting-an-activewear-clothing-line-mastering-the-basics-for-success-part-1YRC Shares Key Insights on Starting an Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering the Basics for Success - Part 2 - article/749638152/yrc-shares-key-insights-on-starting-an-activewear-clothing-line-mastering-the-basics-for-success-part-2

