Top Funds From Across The Globe Make Their Appearance At The Quant Strats Conference, London

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Leaders, professionals and executives from the Quantitative spectrum are invited to attend the

Quant Strats

Conference, being held

October 8, 2024, at the Convene 22 Bishopsgate, London . The focus of the event will be the exploration of new avenues to generate Alpha, and how the rapidly changing global impacts the investment landscape.

Experts in Quantitative Investments will gather at the Quant Starts to discuss topics of most relevance, including meta-data, and the application of

AI,

ML,

NLP, and

LLMs

in financial markets, as well as exploring

key alternative assets

for alpha generation, and how to build high-performing...

