Top Funds From Across The Globe Make Their Appearance At The Quant Strats Conference, London
Date
10/7/2024 11:07:29 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Leaders, professionals and executives from the Quantitative investment spectrum are invited to attend the
Quant Strats
Conference, being held
October 8, 2024, at the Convene 22 Bishopsgate, London . The focus of the event will be the exploration of new avenues to generate Alpha, and how the rapidly changing global Economy impacts the investment landscape.
Experts in Quantitative Investments will gather at the Quant Starts conference to discuss topics of most relevance, including meta-data, and the application of
AI,
ML,
NLP, and
LLMs
in financial markets, as well as exploring
key alternative assets
for alpha generation, and how to build high-performing...
Read More>>
To know more, please visit
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07102024000224011066ID1108755633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.