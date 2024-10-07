SAMANA Developers Celebrates Top Brokers at Grand Gala

(MENAFN- Circulate pr) • Samana Developers recognises twenty agencies of its channel partners.

• Imran Farooq welcomes the newly approved Real Estate Strategy 2033.

• Samana Developers expansion plan aligns with D33 Real Estate Strategy.

• Samana Developers announced 4.6% market share.

• Samana Developers breaks records with sales 4 times in the last 9 months, a 600%+ surge in sales in 2023, projecting 400%+ growth in 2024.



SAMANA Developers, an award-winning Dubai-based real estate developer with growing international portfolio, celebrated the achievements of its top-performing brokers at a grand awards ceremony.

Held on October 3rd at the Johara Ballroom in Madinat Jumeirah, the grand gala was attended by a diverse group of industry professionals, including real estate agents, investors, and business leaders. This prestigious gathering showcased SAMANA Developers' commitment to recognizing and rewarding the exceptional contributions of its channel partners.

SAMANA Developers honoured twenty agencies for their outstanding performance, dedication, and valuable contributions to SAMANA Developers' success. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to other real estate professionals in the industry.

With a 4.6% market share in Dubai's real estate market, SAMANA Developers has solidified its position among the top seven largest developers in the city. The company's award-winning projects and commitment to quality have propelled it to new heights, with record-breaking sales four times in the past nine months and a staggering 600% surge in sales in 2023. Looking ahead, SAMANA Developers is projecting a 400% growth in sales for 2024.

Regarded for its resort-style projects and innovative designs, SAMANA Developers offers each unit with a private pool, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience. At the ceremony, Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, has wholeheartedly hailed the new Real Estate Strategy 2033. He expressed his enthusiasm for Dubai's ambitious goal of increasing real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion by 2030, a significant leap from the Dh634 billion recorded in 2023.

Farooq believes that this strategic vision aligns perfectly with Samana Expansion Strategy, and it will not only boost the real estate sector's contribution to the economy, reaching Dh73 billion, but also drive a significant increase in homeownership rates to 33%. He particularly applauds the focus on affordable housing programmes and the commitment to transparency and global marketing, which will undoubtedly enhance Dubai's appeal as a prime real estate destination.

Highlighting the company's expansion, Farooq mentioned that SAMANA Developers now has over five hundred employees from thirty-five different nationalities and emphasized that his diverse workforce has played a crucial role in the company's growth and success. He also announced the launch of SAMANA Design Studio, a new service that will offer stylish and modern interior design solutions, raising the mantra “Pioneering Lifestyle.”

In a significant announcement, Farooq also unveiled SAMANA Developers' new brand identity, reflecting the company's future vision and aspirations. The new branding, inspired by progressive mindset and forward thinking, symbolizes SAMANA Developers' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, SAMANA Developers remains at the forefront of the industry. With its focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and community development, the company is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the years to come.





