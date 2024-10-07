The Revival Of Evangelism And Revelation In Incheon: Word Spreads Quickly And Draws Crowds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6th, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), hosted the "Shincheonji Incheon Evangelism Grand Seminar" at its Incheon Church in Bupyeong-gu. This event followed the successful 2024 Shincheonji Word held in Masan, Busan, and Seoul, which attracted tens of thousands of attendees.

The Incheon attracted over 150 pastors and 15,000 attendees, with a significant proportion of participants in their 20s and 30s. Additionally, around 130,000 people watched the seminar online.

Chairman Lee Man-hee passionately delivering a lecture at the 'Shincheonji Incheon Evangelism Grand Seminar' on the 6th.

Shincheonji members welcoming attendees at the 'Shincheonji Incheon Evangelism Grand Seminar' on the 6th.

Chairman Lee Man-hee once again took the stage as the speaker, following his recent lectures in the 2024 Shincheonji Word Seminars across the country, including one in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, just the day before.

Pastor Kim, who has served in the Presbyterian Church for 20 years, said, "I attended the Yeongdeungpo seminar yesterday. Chairman Lee invited us to attend the Incheon event if we wanted to hear more, so I came again. As a pastor, I used to feel exhausted after delivering Sunday sermons, but seeing Chairman Lee preach every day without rest and with such enthusiasm, I can't help but admire him, regardless of denominational differences."

Chairman Lee explained the importance of the prophecies recorded in Revelation, their connection to himself, and the significance of understanding the "reality" of these prophecies.

"If what I have seen and heard does not match the Bible, feel free to question it," Chairman Lee said. "I share this message with you so that we can know everything and believe together to welcome God and Jesus today. We must be recreated according to Revelation, as it says. We must ask ourselves, 'Have I been recreated according to the Word?'"

He also called for unity, saying, "Let's become one in God. The Bible says that God is the Word from the beginning, so we must be united in the Word. Why should we be divided and criticize each other? That is not right."

Among the pastors, the most notable topic was the enthusiastic welcome procession. They were captivated by the sight of Shincheonji members lining up along the 2.5 km stretch from Dongsoo Station to the event venue.

A pastor in his 40s, who serves as a worship leader in a traditional denomination, confessed, "I didn't want to attend this event due to my preconceived notions about Shincheonji. But when so many young people greeted me with bright smiles, even my hardened heart softened. I found myself wanting to learn what draws these young people to this place."

