KENDALL-JACKSON OFFERS TRIP TO NBA ALL-STAR 2025 IN NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES

As NBA All-Star returns to the San Francisco Bay Area, the league's official wine partner, Kendall-Jackson Winery, offers one-of-a-kind experience
Kendall-Jackson, the official wine partner of the National basketball Association (NBA) announced today a national sweepstakes that will send lucky fans to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, taking place February 16, 2025, at the Bay Area's iconic Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
The grand prize winner of this sweepstakes will receive two tickets to the NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2025, as well as a $2,000 check to cover travel expenses and a $500 NBA Store gift card for the ultimate fan shopping spree. In addition, three runners-up will each receive a $250 NBA Store gift card. Fans across the country have a chance to win by entering online or via text message.
From October 1 to December 31, 2024, fans can enter in two ways:
Text Entry: Text the keyword "GAME" to 707-385-5320.
Online Entry: Visit and follow the instructions to submit your entry.
A Weekend of Excitement in the Bay Area
San Francisco will welcome NBA All-Star for the first time since 2000 and promises a series of fan-centric events that are set to electrify the Bay Area, including Castrol Rising Stars, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the highly anticipated 74th NBA All-Star Game. With less than one hour driving time to the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Sonoma County, NBA All-Star provides a unique opportunity for both basketball enthusiasts and wine lovers to enjoy two iconic Bay Area institutions together. Winery guests will enjoy basketball-themed food and wine pairings, while at Chase Center, guests can enjoy an array of Kendall-Jackson wines as they watch their favorite basketball stars. As the official wine partner of the NBA, Kendall-Jackson continues to celebrate the synergy between wine culture and sports with this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
For more details on the sweepstakes and official rules, please visit . No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and reside in the U.S. or District of Columbia.
About Kendall-Jackson
Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).
