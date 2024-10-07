Jewish National Fund-USA Ceremony Remembers October 7 Victims In Israel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KIBBUTZ RE'IM, Israel, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish National Fund-USA, together with the people of Kibbutz Re'im, held a commemoration ceremony to remember the of October 7. Hundreds of American philanthropists, American teenagers studying abroad at Alexander Muss High School in Israel, survivors of terror, local officials, and residents gathered to remember the victims as they recommitted to building a brighter future for the land and people of Israel and the world.

Speaking at the ceremony , Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda said, "The terrorists on October 7 took from us precious lives. The circle of pain will be with us forever. For the hostages still being held, we pray for their return and shout to the world: 'Bring them home now!' This is not an issue of Right or Left, religious or secular, Israel or Diaspora. This is everyone's issue. From California to Kiryat Shmona, this is our moment to stand together, united in our vision for a safe, secure, and beautiful land of Israel."

Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust Zaluda, speaks during the October 7 Ceremony

Participants from Jewish National Fund-USA's "We Choose Life" Mission

Continue Reading

The delegation of American philanthropists is in Israel as part of Jewish National Fund-USA's "We Choose Life " solidarity mission. The group's itinerary has included visits to Tel Aviv's Hostage Square; meetings with residents of the Israel Envelope bordering Gaza to hear their stories of pain, hope, and courage; meetings with residents of Israel's battered north who remain displaced after a year of non-stop Hezbollah rocket fire; as well as meetings with survivors of the October 7 massacre and families of the hostages who remain in Gaza.

During the ceremony , Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson said: "The key to our unity and strength is that we come together. October 7 was a wake-up call for good to defeat evil. There are no other words, no other mission. Good must defeat evil. We are the light. There are so many stories of those who rescued [others] and those who resisted, and stars, so many stars that were extinguished. Yet, we are here. We are the light."

As the mission was visiting Israel's south, the group was forced to seek safety in a bomb shelter following the activation of rocket alert sirens. Speaking from the shelter, Robinson remained positive, saying: "We're here in a safe room in Israel's south. Everybody [on our solidarity mission] is here to be with the people of Israel, and being here [in this bomb shelter] is part of that experience. It's something we don't want to experience, and it's something we don't want them to experience, but this is what standing in solidarity with the land and people of Israel is all about."

Over the past year, Jewish National Fund-USA has mobilized hundreds of thousands of Americans to support the land and people of Israel through its "Israel Resilience Campaign ." The campaign is funding its "Build Together" and "Reimagine" plans which are respectively supporting the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Israel's south and north. The organization has raised over $60 million through this campaign, which continues to provide accommodation for displaced residents, mental health and trauma therapy, equipment for firefighters and civilian security teams, school supplies, food, bomb shelters, and much more. The organization has also sent over 3,500 people to Israel on volunteer missions, where participants help with rebuilding efforts in communities affected by terror.

To support Jewish National Fund-USA's Israel Resilience Campaign, visit jnf/supportisrael . To join an upcoming volunteer mission, visit jnf/volunteeril .

MEDIA CONTACT

Stefan Oberman: 212-879-9305 x222 / [email protected]

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED