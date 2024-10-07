Colombia’S Army Expands Rapid Deployment Forces To Enhance National Security

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian has unveiled plans to create six new Rapid Deployment Forces (FUDRAS). This move aims to strengthen the fight against illegal armed groups in remote areas of the country.



Currently, four FUDRAS operate in Colombia. However, the public order situation has prompted a reorganization of the military structure.



Army Commander General Luis Emilio Cardozo announced the expansion of FUDRAS. The goal is to equip each of the eight Army divisions with its own FUDRA.



This strategy will enable operations in rear areas where illegal structures generate power. General Cardozo explained the rationale behind this decision.



He pointed out that single-force structures in a region often face limitations. These constraints are due to municipal or territorial borders.







As a result, illegal groups tend to strengthen their presence in the depths of these areas. From there, they launch actions towards nearby municipalities.

Colombia's FUDRAS Transformation

The Colombian Army is also transforming its energy and road battalions. These units currently protect energy towers and oil pipelines.



They will now become jungle battalions. This change will allow the Army to conduct operations in deeper territorial areas. It will improve responses to threats in these regions.



Each FUDRA consists of four to five battalions, totaling over 700 troops. Unlike other Army units, FUDRAS have no fixed jurisdictions.



This flexibility allows them to concentrate their force and capacity on specific objectives. They can adapt to operational needs in the field.



The Rapid Deployment Force was established on December 7, 1999. It was part of a modernization process for the Colombian Army. The force's primary purpose was to carry out counterinsurgency and anti-terrorist operations.



Initially, FUDRA comprised mobile brigades No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3. It also included the Special Forces Brigade and the Aviation Brigade.

The Expansion of FUDRA

Former President Iván Duque created the fourth FUDRA in 2019. Over the years, FUDRA has undergone several structural transformations. Today, it consists of four tactical units with rapid deployment battalions and direct action units.



Despite the potential of these new units, challenges remain. Retired military officers have warned about limitations that need addressing.



One main challenge is the need to strengthen intelligence and helicopter transport capabilities. Retired FAC General Guillermo León highlighted a significant issue.



León, president of ACORE, pointed out the limited mobility of these forces. This limitation is due to the low availability of operational helicopters, currently around 40%.



This constraint could affect the FUDRAS' ability to leverage one of its key advantages: rapid mobility. The expansion of FUDRAS represents a significant step in Colombia 's national security strategy.



It demonstrates the country's commitment to addressing security challenges in remote areas. The success of this initiative will depend on overcoming logistical and operational hurdles.

