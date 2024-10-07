America’S Hefty Price Tag: $22.76 Billion In Aid To Israel During One Year Of War

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has poured at least $22.76 billion into military aid for Israel and related regional operations in just one year.



This staggering figure comes from a study by the "Costs of War" project at Brown University, which focuses on military expenditures.



The researchers consider this amount conservative. It includes approved security assistance funding since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.



The study also covers supplementary funding for regional operations and additional costs. However, it excludes other economic costs and future spending commitments made this year.



The U.S. government has approved at least $17.9 billion in security assistance to Israel since last October. This sum only partially represents the financial support provided during and for this war.







The Biden administration has made at least 100 arms deals with Israel that fell below the threshold for Congressional notification. Weapon deliveries since October 7 have been substantial.



They include 57,000 artillery shells, 36,000 cannon ammunition cartridges, and 20,000 M4A1 rifles. Additionally, 13,900 anti-tank missiles and 8,700 Mk 82 500-pound bombs have been sent.

Key Players and Regional Impact

In August, the Biden administration announced $20.3 billion in additional arms deals with Israel for future years. This proposal is still under Congressional debate.



Since 1959, total U.S. military aid to Israel has reached $251.2 billion, adjusted for inflation. The U.S. Navy has significantly increased its operations in the region.



They've been defending shipping against attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen's Red Sea. This part of the conflict has cost the U.S. government $4.86 billion, bringing the total costs to $22.76 billion.



The Houthi conflict has also resulted in $2.1 billion in lost maritime trade. Carriers have been forced to reroute vessels or pay exorbitant insurance fees.



Major arms manufacturers have benefited from American spending. These include Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX (formerly Raytheon).

