New Film Suggests King Charles Flew A Prototype UFO In 1975!

MENAFN - Pressat) THE KING OF UFOS - NOW STREAMING ON PRIME, TUBI & GAIA

A new hit documentary about the British Royal Family's interest in UFOs and the paranormal investigates the claims that Prince Charles flew an actual UFO in Canada in 1975!

The features an interview with Canadian diver Dan Costello who claims to have witnessed Charles as one of 3 pilots flying a prototype UFO at Sandy Point in Nova Scotia.

Costello claims that the craft was shaped like a UFO and emitted a blue ionic flame which scorched the earth below and turned the soil to grass. He states that Prince Charles was stationed on the nearby HMS Endeavour as a Helicopter pilot and was drafted in on what was called Project Serpico.

Costellos adds"

"The craft had dual rotor blades like a helicopter but it would also just sit and hover in the sky with the blades not on and with no sound of propulsion just a faint crackle of electro magnetism. I don't think it was extra terrestrial but might be technology developed by Nikolai Tesla who had a facility here and now this was being used by the US, Canadian and British Military."

The film's director Mark Christopher Lee researched Costello's claims and found validity to them and found evidence that the technology might be what US military personnel such as David Grusch have claimed to have seen at first hand. Lee adds:

"What if what we are all seeing in the sky and thinking are extra terrestrial spacecraft are actually just a secret highly advanced earthbound technology? What if Prince Charles was involved with this project - does King Charles know the truth about UFOs? If so he should release this truth to the public. We deserve to know!"

Lee has written to King Charles to ask him about this 1975 event at Sandy Point but to date the palace has not replied.

Lee states:

"I was quite skeptical about Costello's claims at first but since the film has been released numerous witnesses have come forward to state that they remember this Sandy Point incident and that there were weird craft flying in this area. This may also explain the infamous nearby Shag Harbour UFO incident which people have suggested was a UFO - the truth is probably that it was an experimental technology that the US, Canadians and British wanted to keep secret and the UFO alien story was a good cover for this."

The film is out now on Amazon, Tubi, Apple and GAIA