Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Raid Leaves Russian Minesweeper Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a successful special operation executed by Ukraine's defense intelligence agency (HUR), the Aleksandr Obukhov minesweeper with the Russian navy's Baltic fleet sustained grave damage.

This was reported by the HUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The ship, which was based in the city of Baltiysk and was set to be deployed on combat duty, suffered severe damage – as some mysterious hole appeared in the engine's pipe, letting the water in. So the Obukhov 'suffocated,'” the agency wrote.

It is noted that now the minesweeper will be forced to undergo major repairs. For the enemy, this could turn out to be a serious issue because the damaged M-503 engine is "a rather scarce item". Besides, the repair of the key element of the ship is technically challenging and costly, adds the report.

It is recalled that just in July, the ship came out of repair in a St. Petersburg dock.

The Aleksandr Obukhov minesweeper is the second ship of the Russian navy's Baltic fleet to have been affected in the past six months.

As reported, in April, as a result of the HUR operation, the Serpukhov missile boat was disabled.