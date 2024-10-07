ASPCA Announces $3 Million In Hurricane Helene Disaster Response And Relief Grants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ASPCA's Hurricane Helene Disaster Response & Relief Grants are made possible in part through a generous gift from The Rachael Ray FoundationTM and will provide funding to organizations supporting animals in the disaster zone to help cover costs for urgent needs like supplies, transportation, and veterinary care

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has announced $3 million in critical disaster relief funding to organizations that are providing direct support to animals in response to the effects of Hurricane Helene. At least $1 million of this funding is available through a rolling application process open now , to cover expenses for urgent needs including supplies, food, transportation costs and veterinary care, and is available to animal welfare organizations directly impacted by the effects of Hurricane Helene, as well as organizations responding to provide support to animals in the affected communities. The remainder of the funding will be allocated to key ASPCA partners and regional cornerstone organizations to assist with long-term recovery. The disaster relief funding is in addition to the $5 million shelter grant initiative the ASPCA announced at the end of September, putting the ASPCA on track to provide more than $20 million in grant funding in 2024, a historic high for the organization. The ASPCA's Hurricane Helene Disaster Response & Relief Grants are made possible in part through a generous gift from The Rachael Ray FoundationTM, along with donations from other dedicated supporters.

"While our disaster response teams are on the ground assisting impacted shelters across the disaster zone by distributing vital supplies and supporting with emergency evacuations for shelter animals, there's still so much more that needs to be done,"

said Tim Rickey, vice president of national field response at the ASPCA . "The ASPCA's Hurricane Helene Disaster Response & Relief Fund, made possible in part by The Rachael Ray Foundation, will support organizations with their most urgent needs, by providing funding for critical animal welfare resources."

"Hurricane Helene has devastated shelter and rescue organizations, separated pets from their families, and displaced animals across the southeast," said Christa Chadwick, vice president of shelter services at the ASPCA . "This grant initiative will allow the ASPCA to support important disaster response partners who are providing critical help and relief to animals and shelters in the affected communities to address their most immediate needs and move animals to safety."

The ASPCA deploys nationwide to assist in relocation, search-and-rescue, sheltering and placement of animals during disaster situations including severe weather, wildfires, tornadoes and floods. Our national disaster response team is currently coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to establish a statewide pet supply distribution plan to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. We also remain in close communication with local animal welfare partners in Western North Carolina to meet additional needs. The ASPCA urgently evacuated over 30 dogs at the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in Asheville, N.C. to its Cruelty Recovery Center in Ohio and assisted with the emergency transport of 37 shelter cats from the Franklin County Humane Society in Sarasota, Fla. and more than 70 dogs and cats from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Burke County Animal Services in North Carolina. Since the inception of the ASPCA's disaster response team in 2010, the ASPCA has responded to more than 77 disasters and assisted over 128,000 animals in crisis.



As one of the country's largest animal welfare grant makers, the ASPCA provides essential grants and collaborates with hundreds of local shelters and rescues , working together to save and improve the lives of animals by providing life-changing tools and resources to help give even more animals a second chance.

Since 2001, the ASPCA has provided more than $200 million in grant funding to over 3,500 mission-aligned organizations nationwide. These funds support a variety of programs ranging from increasing pet adoptions to helping communities build strong programs that assist animals during natural disasters, improving access to veterinary care, and partnering with food banks to serve more than 4.3 million pet food meals since 2017.



Funding under the ASPCA's Hurricane Helene Disaster Response & Relief Fund will be distributed on a rolling basis. Applications may be submitted now through December 2, 2024, or until funds run out. For more information about the eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit . For more information on the ASPCA's efforts to help animals impacted by Hurricane Helene, please visit .

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , X , and Instagram .



About The Rachael Ray FoundationTM

The Rachael Ray FoundationTM (RRF) is a private foundation that is fully funded by the proceeds from the sale of Rachael RayTM Nutrish®. RRF was launched by Rachael in 2016 to better support the causes she cares for most such as helping animals in need.

SOURCE ASPCA

