Techmediabreaks Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Quarterly Conference Call Announcement

is gearing up for its quarterly call to discuss the outcomes for the third quarter of 2024. This significant event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). As a leading entity, Snap focuses on revolutionizing communication and self-expression through innovative camera technology, aiming to foster human progress. Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, with a replay being available on Snap's Investor Relations website for a minimum of 90 days.

Currently, SNAP's stock price is $10.62, marking a decrease of 1.71% or $0.19. The stock has experienced fluctuations throughout the day, trading between a low of $10.61 and a high of $10.89. Such volatility is typical in the stock market, influenced by supply and demand dynamics.

Over the past year, SNAP has seen a high of $17.90 and a low of $8.29, showcasing the stock's volatility and the impact of various factors such as market conditions, company performance and investor sentiment on its price. These figures are crucial for investors assessing the stock's historical performance and potential future trends.

Snap's market capitalization stands at approximately $17.62 billion. This metric, representing the total market value of the company's outstanding shares, is essential for investors to gauge the company's size and its comparative market value. Additionally, the trading volume for SNAP, amounting to 2.83 million shares, serves as an indicator of investor interest and the stock's price movement strength.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company that believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

