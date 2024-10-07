Stage Set For J&K Vote Counting Today

J&K would see its own government after a decade as the last Assembly polls were held in 2014.

The elections were also first without Article 370 and without Ladakh as J&K's party. On August 5, 2019, New Delhi sliced the erstwhile State into two halves-J&K and Ladakh UTs.

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole said that a three-tier security has been put in place at all counting locations across the UT.

“There are 25 counting locations in the UT. Three centres have been set up for counting of migrant votes,” he said.

He said the counting will start at 7:30 am with postal ballots first and then Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).“All arrangements are in place. Candidates have also been given information about their counting agents. EVMs are very much protected in a multi-layer security of police, CRPF and other officials,” Pole said, adding that all steps have been taken to ensure smooth counting across all centres.

The CEO outlined that on the

counting day, strong rooms will be opened in presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers and the entire process will be videographed. He added that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

The Polls in J&K were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. Of the 90 seats in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, 24 voted in the first phase, 26 in the second and 40 in the third.

There were 873 candidates in the fray for 90 seats, the fate of whom has been sealed. In all three phases, J&K recorded 63.88 per cent, less than the 65.52 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. Out of the 25 counting centers, SKICC in Srinagar would be the centre of focus where counting of eight crucial seats of Srinagar district will be held.

There were many political stalwarts in the fray that include National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah contested from Budgam and Ganderbal assembly segments, Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference from Handwara and Kupwara seats, Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Shalteng and BJP J&K president Ravindra Raina from Nowshera seat.

The other prominent faces in the fray were Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru, PDP leaders Waheed Para from Pulwama), Iltija Mufti from Bijbehara, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari from Chanapora, CPI(M) veteran Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami from Kulgam and former deputy chief ministers Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Abdur Rahim Rather and Tara Chand.

Interestingly, exit polls on Saturday suggested NC was on the front seat in Kashmir and BJP in Jammu. BJP has claimed that it will win a full majority. There is a need of 48 seats for forming the government. However, five nominated MLAs will be the king-makers vis-à-vis government formation in J&K even as parties like NC and Congress have opposed the move on the pretext that only elected government can nominate the five MLAs that has to be later approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

Workers of many political parties were seen buying sweets and garlands late night Monday to celebrate the victory of their favourite candidates. However, no activity was seen at the offices of major political parties like NC, PDP and Congress regarding celebrations. (with KNO inputs)

