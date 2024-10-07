Steps Taken By MP Govt Against LWE In Last 2 Years Were Not Taken In 3 Decades: CM Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav has said that the steps taken by the state against the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the last two years "were not taken in the last three decades".

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Monday during a discussion with representatives after attending a high-level meeting on LWE held in New Delhi.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was also attended by Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and the Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Union Ministers from various ministries, who are cooperating with the states to accelerate developmental works in LWE-affected areas, were also present during the meeting.

Chief Minister Yadav said that Maoists carrying rewards of more than Rs 2.5 crore have been gunned down in the past two years in the state's Balaghat district.

He said that Union Home Minister Shah has made a "concrete strategy" and the LWE "activities have reached the last stage in different states of the country".

Chief Minister Yadav said that it was also emphasised in the meeting that along with strict action, action should also be taken from the point of view of rehabilitation so that Maoists leave their activities and move towards development step by step. Those who want to integrate should move forward to join the mainstream of society, he said.

Madhya Pradesh's three districts -- Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla -- are Maoist-hit regions. The state government has established the 'Hawk Force', a special unit of the police, to combat the LWE.