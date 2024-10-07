Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Slams 'Narrative Of Lies' Amid Mounting Sex Abuse Allegations: 'Like Every Human Being...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs stepped forward with a vehement defence of her son on Monday amid mounting sexual assault allegations. The mogul is currently lodged in jail awaiting trial for trafficking, racketeering and a litany of other accusations.



“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence,” Page Six quoted her as saying in a statement.

Janice Combs also acknowledged 'mistakes' that the musician had made in the past and referred to the to surveillance footage that showed him beating then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

“I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have...My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel's surveillance showed otherwise,” the statement added.