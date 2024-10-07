BJP Will Form Govt In J&K And Haryana: Syed Zafar Islam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Monday -- a day ahead of the announcement of the results of the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly -- said that his party will form the in the Union Territory (UT) as well as the northern state, dismissing the Exit Poll results that indicated BJP falling short of the majority mark in J&K and Haryana.

During an interaction with IANS, the former Rajya Sabha MP said: "Be it Jammu & Kashmir or Haryana, history would be scripted in both places. In J&K, a BJP leader from the Jammu region will become the Chief Minister. Regarding Haryana... well, I wouldn't like to make any comment on the Exit Poll results. Based on the feedback we received, the BJP is likely to get around 52 seats."

On Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's terming Rahul Gandhi "immature and being backed by forces based outside the country," Zafar Islam said that the kind of politics the Congress leader has been engaged in shows that he is with forces that harm the country.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the programmes he attends are organised by those who are 'anti-national' and are trying to hurt the diversity and brotherhood that exists in India," he told IANS.

"In the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections, his party got 99 seats... and I believe that he needed to improve. But as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, there has been no improvement. The people of this country are observing everything," he said.

Voting for 90 Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir was held in three phases (September 18, September 25 and October 1), while voting for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana was held in one phase on October 5. The results of the assembly elections in both -- the UT and the state -- will be declared on October 8.