India-US Partnership Has Deepened Long-Term Under Biden

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was first published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

The September visit of India's Prime Narendra Modi to the United States for meetings, both bilaterally as well as a part of the 2024 Quad Summit, has drawn the spotlight to the state of US-India relations under the Biden administration.

The Biden presidency has proven somewhat epochal in leading India and the United States on a multi-generational partnership requiring multiple administrations and many years of substantive efforts. Changes relate to



US support for India's technological rise and massive expansion of the partnership in the tech sector,

US acknowledgement of India's role as an important player in the Indo-Pacific region and a key partner in the US Indo-Pacific strategy,

consolidation of Quad as an important grouping for regional and global good

calling on active participation of both public and private players in shaping the bilateral partnership and keeping the partnership on track notwithstanding serious challenges.

Probably the most comprehensive and forward-looking initiative of the Biden era is the US push for India's capacity building in the field of critical and emerging technologies. The two countries signed an Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in May 2022 that has opened a wide range of areas for bilateral cooperation in fields including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, 6G mobile tech and semiconductor supply chain.

The two countries have forged a similar partnership in clean energy: the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership that would help India achieve its 2030 clean energy target of 450 GW of renewable energy and help the US achieve its global climate campaigns.

India's capability in quantum technology is extremely limited and therefore the US push including bilateral quantum initiatives immensely benefits New Delhi's technological rise.

Doubling down on the bilateral tech partnership, India and the United States have also set up very specific, actionable projects involving tangible outcomes and transfer of high-end technologies to the Indian industrial ecosystem. These initiatives include



joint production of jet engines for fighter planes,

setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant and development of high-performance computing facilities in India.

The Biden administration has also been instrumental in getting India into select tech clubs:



the 14-member Mineral Security Partnership and the US-based Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), a consortium of institutions headquartered in 39 countries.