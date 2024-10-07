Qatar Unveils Tourism Roadmap

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar (QT) showcased a comprehensive Tourism Roadmap and outlined its ambitions to become a leading global destination at a high-profile event witnessed by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani on Monday.

The occasion also saw the attendance of several ministers, key stakeholders, and ambassadors and other dignitaries, highlighting the sector's importance in Qatar's economic diversification strategy.

Speaking at the event, QT and Visit Qatar chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji underlined the significance of investment in infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for private sector growth within the tourism industry. These efforts, he stressed, align with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its four pillars.

Al-Kharji said QT remains dedicated to empowering the private sector, addressing any obstacles that might impede their contribution to tourism growth. This, he added, aims to foster a thriving tourism environment, propelling Qatar towards its ambition of becoming a world-leading tourist destination.

The event also highlighted Visit Qatar's key role in promoting tourism, entertainment, and business events, aiming to solidify Qatar's international reputation as a premier travel destination through attractions development and a diverse events calendar.

Visit Qatar CEO engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi said Visit Qatar, QT's new marketing arm, aims to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading, family-friendly, and safe tourist destination. He noted that this could be achieved by promoting its rich culture, curated offerings, and world-class events, eventually increasing international visitor demand.

At the event, Visit Qatar presented its latest campaign, 'Surprise Yourself', inviting families, couples and groups of friends to embark on journeys of discovery, fostering deeper connections and creating memories that will last a lifetime. It was launched across 15 international markets through different platforms, highlighting unique tourism experiences at various locations in Qatar.

Al-Mawlawi noted that mid-October will witness the launch of Visit Qatar's new version of its stopover campaign, featuring unforgettable experiences and iconic locations that can be enjoyed within 24 hours.

In her remarks, Sheikha Hessa al-Thani from the Marketing Planning Department cited the strategic crafting of campaigns to reach diverse audiences and position Qatar as a leading tourist destination.

Stressing innovative and curated travel experiences, she said Visit Qatar showcases the unique blend of heritage and modernity, along with advancements in infrastructure and hospitality services.

Engineer Ahmed Hamad al bin Ali from the Festivals and Events Department, said Visit Qatar aims to boost tourism through a vibrant calendar of events. With more than 600 events recorded, Qatar offers an array of experiences, including exhibitions, festivals, forums, sporting tournaments, cultural events, and concerts. The Qatar Calendar, a comprehensive guide to events across the country, is accessible online and through the Visit Qatar app.

Dr Buthaina al-Janahi from the PR and Communications Department, cited the role of the media and stakeholders in promoting Qatar's tourism sector. She highlighted the importance of authentically representing the national identity and showcasing Qatar's unique geography, rich cultural heritage, and diverse tourism offerings.

Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber said QT aims to provide an exceptional experience for visitors, from arrival to departure, with a commitment to service excellence. He announced preparations for the Michelin Guide 2025 launch and the second edition of the“Qatar Tourism Award”, recognising outstanding contributions to the hospitality and tourism industries.

BOX:

Visit Qatar is gearing up for an exciting winter season, featuring major international sports and cultural events. Highlights include the return of Formula One, activities at Sealine, and concerts by leading regional and international artists.

Returning favourites such as the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and the Qatar International Food Festival will also make a comeback. The year 2025 will also see the return of mega international events, including Web Summit Qatar and the Arab Cup. With a strong track record of hosting major events, from exhibitions and festivals to forums and sporting tournaments, Qatar is steadily establishing itself as a destination for unforgettable experiences.

The Qatar Calendar, which was recently revamped, serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, offering detailed information on event dates, timings, and locations.

As a central hub for event listings, the Qatar Calendar provides a convenient way to discover what's happening nationwide. Events receive extensive promotion through the Visit Qatar website, mobile app, social media channels, physical collateral, press releases, and more. The calendar is the result of Visit Qatar's collaboration with stakeholders, delivering a thorough overview of all events taking place across the country each month.

MENAFN07102024000067011011ID1108754144