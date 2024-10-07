California Takes Bold Step To Revolutionize Youth Sports With 25X25 Coaches Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Governor's Advisory Council and Million Coaches Challenge Join Forces to Train 25,000 Youth Coaches in California by 2025, Setting New Standard for Positive Youth Development and Equity

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Governor's Advisory Council on Physical and Mental Well-being is teaming up with the Susan Crown Exchange's Million Coaches Challenge (MCC) to launch 25x25: The California Coaches Challenge. This initiative aims to train 25,000 coaches in positive youth coaching across California by the end of 2025.

Physical activity and sports participation rates are declining nationally, and California is no exception . Today many children in California are not meeting daily physical activity recommendations, and only half of California's youth participate in sports. With around 70% of children discontinuing organized sports before reaching high school, the 25x25 California Coaches Challenge aims to create a more positive and inclusive sports and fitness culture that keeps youth engaged in sport and helps them develop the skills needed to thrive.

Through the Council's Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind campaign, MCC partners Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and the Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS) will spearhead a statewide effort to instill the principles of positive youth development, social-emotional learning, healing-centered practices, and culturally responsive coaching in youth coaches. Coaches will learn a range of youth-centered strategies, including creating safe spaces for all young people, fostering a sense of belonging, and coaching with empathy. The American Institutes for Research (AIR), who leads the multiyear implementation study of the MCC, will provide research support for the 25x25 California Coaches Challenge.

"A positive and empowering youth sports culture is critical to the mental health and overall well-being of our children," said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. "When coaches are trained to prioritize character development, teamwork, grit, and emotional resilience, young people are more likely to stay engaged in sports and build essential life skills. The partnership between the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being and Million Coaches Challenge will ensure that our youth not only experience the physical benefits of sports but also gain the social and emotional support they need to thrive on and off the field."

Through existing relationships with parks and recreation systems, schools, community-based organizations, and club teams, PCA and CHJS will provide training to at least 25,000 coaches across California by December 2025. The Governor's Advisory Council will promote the initiative statewide, reaching communities with significant need and underrepresentation in youth sports. CHJS has existing coach training partnerships across the state. Notable examples include the Dodgers Foundation, the Los Angeles Clippers, the YMCA of Greater Los Angeles, and, together with Nike, the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department. PCA, with its robust state-wide infrastructure, also has planned trainings this fall with the LA Jr. Clippers, USTA Southern California, Boys and Girls Club of Burbank, Irvine Ice Foundation, Santa Maria Swim Club, and numerous high schools across the state.

"California is setting a powerful example for the country," said Kevin Connors, Managing Director of the Susan Crown Exchange, funder of the Million Coaches Challenge. "This initiative will help ensure that hundreds of thousands of young athletes experience sports in ways that promote physical, emotional, and mental well-being."

Coaches and organizations interested in joining the 25x25 California Coaches Challenge can learn more or sign up for training by visiting or emailing [email protected] . Trainings will be available both in-person and virtually. Organizations will be able to schedule specific training sessions for their coaches or join publicly available options. CHJS will host a public virtual training focused on healing-centered sport on November 12, 6:30-8:00pm PT. A self-paced online option is also available for the public through Positive Coaching Alliance. Both opportunities will be available at no cost.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jen Peters

To learn more about this development and the organizations involved, visit here .



Media Contact:

Jen Peters

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan Crown Exchange

