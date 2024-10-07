WSBPA Endorses Heck, Hobbs, And Brown In 2024 Washington State Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Washington State Proprietors Association

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association (WSBPA ) announced today its endorsement of three statewide candidates in the November 2024 election. The WSBPA believes these candidates will support the interests of the bowling and the broader business community in Washington state.

The endorsed candidates include:

.Denny Heck for Lieutenant Governor

.Steve Hobbs for Secretary of State

.Nick Brown for Attorney General

"We believe that these candidates are well-positioned to address the needs of our industry and the state as a whole," said Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA.

Promoting Economic Growth

The WSBPA endorses Denny Heck for Lieutenant Governor, noting his experience in both the public and private sectors. "Denny Heck has a strong understanding of the issues facing businesses in Washington," Nash said. "We believe he will work to promote policies that encourage economic growth and support the needs of our industry."

Maintaining Election Integrity

Steve Hobbs, the incumbent Secretary of State, has earned the WSBPA's endorsement for his efforts to maintain secure and accessible elections. "Secretary Hobbs has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring that our election systems are fair and transparent," Nash stated. "This is essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that all voices are heard in the democratic process."

Upholding the Rule of Law

The WSBPA supports Nick Brown for Attorney General, citing his legal experience and commitment to public service. "As Attorney General, Nick Brown will be tasked with upholding the rule of law and protecting the interests of all Washingtonians," Nash explained. "We believe he has the skills and dedication needed to succeed in this important role."

The WSBPA encourages all Washington voters to carefully consider these candidates in the November 2024 election. "The decisions made by our elected officials have a significant impact on the bowling industry and the broader business community," Nash concluded. "We believe that Denny Heck, Steve Hobbs, and Nick Brown are well-qualified to serve the people of Washington state."

About the WSBPA

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association is a non-profit trade organization representing bowling center owners and operators throughout Washington state. Founded in 1960, the WSBPA works to promote the growth and success of the bowling industry through advocacy, education, and member services.

