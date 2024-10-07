Ministry Of Industry And Mineral Resources Unveils Official Website For Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ministry of and Mineral Resources and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have launched the official website for the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum, which they plan to organize on October 23-24, 2024, in Riyadh. The forum aims to foster dialogue and partnerships in industrial policies, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals , which are also in line with Saudi Vision 2030.The website allows people interested in participating to register through a specific page, which includes comprehensive details about the forum, the event schedule, and the names of speakers and experts from inside and outside the Kingdom. This forum will serve as an international platform, bringing together decision-makers, investors, international experts, and industrial entrepreneurs to discuss best practices and exchange experiences on policies that promote sustainable industrial development.The launch of this website is part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen cooperation with UNIDO and develop an integrated strategy aimed at empowering the industrial sector in the Kingdom, stimulating industrial investments, and enhancing the role of small and medium enterprises within the industrial ecosystem.For more information about the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum and to register for the event, please visit the official website at .The forum represents a crucial milestone in strengthening the Kingdom's role in the global industrial sector by fostering the exchange of expertise, experiences, and insights while launching strategic initiatives that promote sustainable development and enhance the capabilities of the Kingdom's industrial sector in alignment with Vision 2030.

Naif Alrakaf

mipf2024

+966 57 004 0035

...

