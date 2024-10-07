NEOM's Sindalah Marina - Operated By IGY Marinas Earns 5-Gold Anchor Accreditation From The Yacht Harbour Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Chamberlain, IGY's Sindalah Marina General ManagerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas today announced that Sindalah Marina has been awarded the prestigious 5-Gold Anchor Accreditation by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA), recognizing the marina as a top-tier yachting destination. The Sindalah Marina, located off the coast of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia, is the first in the Kingdom to receive this prestigious distinction.“This award marks a significant step in Sindalah Marina's evolution into an iconic destination for Saudi Arabia, as it prepares to welcome the world's yachting community. IGY is honored to operate the marina and to partner with NEOM in achieving this rigorous, industry-leading standard,” said Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas.The accreditation involves a strictly-administered audit that evaluates areas such as ambience, policies, procedures, services, environmental initiatives and infrastructure.“This extraordinary achievement is credited to the hard work and dedication of the marina team, NEOM for creating this spectacular destination, and IGY for their expertise and support. The 5-Gold Anchor status recognizes that Sindalah has one of the finest marinas in the world,” said Daniel Chamberlain, IGY's Sindalah Marina General Manager.Sindalah Marina features 86 berths and 75 offshore buoys and can accommodate yachts up to 180 meters. Located in the Red Sea, it is set to become a major superyacht hub and features luxury amenities including the Sindalah Beach Club, Sindalah Yacht Club, Sindalah Sports Club and Sindalah Golf Club. The island will also offer a diverse range of culinary experiences, with several venues backed by renowned chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants.“Sindalah Marina perfectly integrates into NEOM and the IGY global network as an incredible yachting destination. The tremendous support of the wider NEOM teams has been integral to ensuring we meet the rigorous 5-Gold Anchor criteria,” added Chris Leroy, IGY's Sindalah Marina Operations Manager. Set to open later this year, Sindalah Marina is the sixth marina in IGY's global network to achieve this high accreditation. Others include IGY Yacht Club Isle de Sol, Marina Cabo San Lucas, Rodney Bay Marina, St. Katharine Docks and Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas.### END ###About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide marina network sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world's largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( ) and Northrop & Johnson ( ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas' network at .IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / ...About SindalahSindalah is the first luxury island destination in NEOM and is one of the key projects supporting Saudi Arabia's national tourism strategy. A main gateway to the Red Sea offering bespoke nautical experiences, Sindalah will reshape the luxury international yachting calendar offering a new season for guests and visitors to enjoy. It will feature three hotels, a world-class marina, a luxury beach club, glamorous yacht club, international luxury retail outlets, and unique culinary offerings which will provide an incomparable experience in the Red Sea.NEOM is developing the island to be a premium destination surrounded by a stunning and diverse marine environment which has one of the world's most beautiful coral reserves. All NEOM projects are aligned to redefine the way humanity lives and works in harmony with nature.For further information email ... or visitAbout NEOMNEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.For further information email ... or visit and /en-us/newsroom .

