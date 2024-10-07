STAK Modular Lamp Launches On Kickstarter-Redefining Customizable Lighting For Modern Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The STAK Modular Lamp lets you customize your lighting your way, and use it anywhere in your space.

The STAK Modular Lamp adapts to any area of your home, whether you need a table lamp, hanging pendant or wall sconce.

The STAK Modular Lamp is endlessly customizable, letting you mix and match parts to create your unique look.

Combining sleek modern design with modular flexibility, the STAK Modular Lamp empowers users to create lighting that adapts to their unique style and space.

- Neil Kupras, Founder of Melt ModSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Melt Mod, a modern home decor brand focused on modularity and personalization, has launched its highly anticipated STAK Modular Lamp on Kickstarter. With an adaptable, modular design and thousands of possible configurations, the STAK redefines what lighting can be-offering complete customization and the ability to evolve with your style and needs.The Kickstarter campaign went live on October 1st at 8 AM PT, featuring exclusive early-bird pricing for backers and an array of configuration options to choose from. The STAK isn't just a lamp; it's a lighting system that empowers creativity and allows users to express their individuality.Innovative Design Meets Customization:The STAK Modular Lamp offers endless possibilities for personalization. With a range of modular parts-including body shapes, lampshades, and bases-users can mix and match elements to build the perfect lighting solution for any space. Whether styled as a statement table lamp, a sleek wall sconce, or a hanging pendant, the STAK seamlessly integrates into any room.Adaptable & Functional for Any Setting:Designed to fit the needs of small space dwellers, design enthusiasts, and young professionals, the STAK offers four distinct configurations. Users can easily switch between a table lamp, a pendant, or a sconce with a few quick adjustments-making it the ultimate lighting solution for dynamic, ever-changing spaces.Sustainability at Its Core:The STAK Modular Lamp is crafted from eco-friendly, plant-based materials, and is 3D printed on demand. This minimizes waste, reduces excess production, and allows Melt Mod to deliver a product that is as responsible as it is beautiful.“With over 17 years of experience as a creative director and multidisciplinary designer, I've always had a passion for creating thoughtful, functional designs that make an impact. The idea for the STAK came from my desire to offer something that's not just beautiful, but adaptable-a piece of decor that can grow with you, evolve, and reflect your unique style,” says Neil Kupras, founder of Melt Mod and designer of the STAK Modular Lamp.Support the STAK Modular Lamp on Kickstarter today to secure exclusive early-bird pricing and be part of a movement to redefine modern lighting. For more information and to back the campaign, visit:

Neil Kupras

Melt Mod

...

Legal Disclaimer:

