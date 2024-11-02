Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Mclaren Switcheroo Secures Win For Lando Norris In Sprint Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 2 (IANS) Lando Norris has taken victory in the Sprint Raca at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with McLaren opting to switch their drivers two laps from the finish which allowed the Briton to lead teammate Oscar Piastri in a one-two result.

Piastri enjoyed a strong start when the lights went out, drawing clear of Norris while Max Verstappen tried to chase Charles Leclerc for third. But as the 24-lap event headed towards its close, the squad opted to put championship-hopeful Norris in front, handing him the maximum of eight points.

Verstappen completed the top three behind them, the Red Bull crossing the line hot on the tail of Piastri – though the Dutchman was noted for a Virtual Safety Car infringement afterwards – while Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz in fifth.

Mercedes' George Russell and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly were sixth and seventh, with Sergio Perez working his way forwards to add to Red Bull's tally in eighth.

Norris had looked on course to claim pole for the event throughout Sprint Qualifying, the McLaren driver setting the pace during SQ1 and SQ2. However, it was team mate Piastri who surged ahead in SQ3 to take P1 on the grid in the final moments, demoting Norris down to second.

"Not proud about it but we worked well as a team together so I thank Oscar. We've done a great job as a team. Today was the result that we wanted. Oscar deserved it but we're doing what we have to do, so I thank him and the team. We had great pace so I'm looking forward to qualifying and the race tomorrow, said Norris in the post-race interview.

Following the Sprint Rcae, the drivers will next be in action during qualifying for the Grand Prix later on Saturday followed by the race on Sunday.