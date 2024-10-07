STS Expands Leadership Development Program In Collaboration With ADA University
ADA University has launched the next phase of its "Leadership
Skills Development" Program for senior management staff of the
State Tax Service (DVX/STS) under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan. This initiative, part of the ongoing cooperation
between STS and ADA University, aims to bolster leadership
capabilities and enhance strategic competencies within the
organization.
Azernews reports that at the opening ceremony,
Aygün Hajiyeva, advisor to ADA University's vice-rector, emphasized
that the program is a direct outcome of the Memorandum of
Cooperation signed earlier this year between the two institutions.
The five-module program is designed to equip STS leaders with
essential skills for effective team management, strategic planning,
and responding to organizational changes. It will also focus on
developing their ability to give and receive feedback, a crucial
aspect of leadership.
Emil Garayev, deputy head of STS, advised participants to fully
benefit from the program, noting that the skills acquired will
contribute significantly to their professional growth. On the
second day, Samira Musayeva, another deputy head, also met with the
participants, emphasizing the importance of soft skills and
emotional intelligence in leadership roles.
The program, which will run from October to December, has
brought together 88 participants from STS's various departments and
divisions. The interactive training sessions will include
presentations, group work, case studies, and practical exercises,
allowing participants to apply what they learn in real-world
scenarios.
In addition to ADA University representatives, guest experts
from both the public and private sectors, as well as members of the
diplomatic corps, will participate as moderators and speakers,
providing a broad perspective on leadership and management
strategies.
