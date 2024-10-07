STS Expands Leadership Development Program In Collaboration With ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

ADA University has launched the next phase of its "Leadership Skills Development" Program for senior management staff of the State Tax Service (DVX/STS) under the of of Azerbaijan. This initiative, part of the ongoing cooperation between STS and ADA University, aims to bolster leadership capabilities and enhance strategic competencies within the organization.

Azernews reports that at the opening ceremony, Aygün Hajiyeva, advisor to ADA University's vice-rector, emphasized that the program is a direct outcome of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed earlier this year between the two institutions. The five-module program is designed to equip STS leaders with essential skills for effective team management, strategic planning, and responding to organizational changes. It will also focus on developing their ability to give and receive feedback, a crucial aspect of leadership.

Emil Garayev, deputy head of STS, advised participants to fully benefit from the program, noting that the skills acquired will contribute significantly to their professional growth. On the second day, Samira Musayeva, another deputy head, also met with the participants, emphasizing the importance of soft skills and emotional intelligence in leadership roles.

The program, which will run from October to December, has brought together 88 participants from STS's various departments and divisions. The interactive training sessions will include presentations, group work, case studies, and practical exercises, allowing participants to apply what they learn in real-world scenarios.

In addition to ADA University representatives, guest experts from both the public and private sectors, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, will participate as moderators and speakers, providing a broad perspective on leadership and management strategies.