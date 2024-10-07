(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced its new partnership with Lucet, optimizing Behavioral for health insurance plans and members across multiple regions in the U.S. including Florida. This also provides in-network access to many patients affiliated with Lucet and its partners. Through this partnership, Beach House will now offer its services to Lucet members as an in-network provider, expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals seeking addiction treatment and mental health services.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for Beach House, as it continues its mission to deliver affordable, top-tier behavioral health services. By entering into this contract with Lucet, Beach House will enable more individuals and families to receive the care they need, reducing financial barriers and enhancing treatment outcomes.

Beach House Announces In-Network Contract with Lucet – A Leading Behavioral Health Optimization Company

"We are excited to be recognized as an in-network provider for Lucet," said Mark Pundt, MD, CEO of Beach House. "This partnership is an important step in our ongoing effort to expand access to high-quality behavioral health care and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

With this agreement, Lucet members will have access to the full continuum of care offered by Beach House, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. Each program is designed to address the unique needs of individuals struggling with substance use disorders and mental health conditions.

Patients and their families can now take advantage of the benefits provided by Lucet and its affiliates, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and gaining access to Beach House's expert clinical care. With a focus on personalized treatment plans, evidence-based therapies, and a compassionate, experienced staff, Beach House continues to set a standard of excellence in behavioral health treatment.

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use and mental health conditions. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction and mental health treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity

firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

Dr. Mark Pundt (716) 912-1267, Inder Tallur (917) 975-6604

