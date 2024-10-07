Abside Networks And HMD Announce COTS Phone Certification On Fully Private 5G N79 SA Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abside Networks, a leading provider of private 5G n79 SA secure cellular solutions, and Human Mobile Devices (HMD), European mobile innovator, today announced the certification of the HMD XR21 COTS Phone on Abside's fully private 5G n79 SA cellular solution for federal, state, local government, and military customers.



This collaboration brings together Abside's expertise in private 5G networking solutions with HMD's commitment to delivering reliable and durable mobile devices. The combined offering will provide organizations with a readily available COTS solution for deploying Abside's fully private 5G n79 SA networks.



"We are excited to partner with HMD to deliver proven private 5G solutions to our customers," said Laurent Perraud, CEO of Abside. "The HMD XR21 is the perfect phone for our 5G n79 SA fully private network solution, providing today a certified ready-to-go generally available off the shelf device, validated connecting 5G n79 SA, the fully private secure and reliable way for organizations to connect their devices and data in even the most challenging environments."



"We are delighted to partner with Abside Networks to continue to bring the HMD XR21 to enterprises and government agencies," said Bernt von der Decken, Director of Business Development at HMD. "The HMD XR21 is designed to meet the demands of the most challenging work environments, and with its certification on Abside's N79 5G SA fully private network, the HMD XR21 provides organizations with a secure and reliable way to connect their workforce."



Key Benefits of the Abside and HMD Collaboration

1. COTS 5G phone certified on fully private 5G n79 SA networks

2. Secure and reliable fully private air-gap capable 5G n79 SA connectivity for government agencies and military

3. Rugged and durable mobile devices designed for challenging environments



About Abside Networks

Abside Networks is a leading provider of fully private 5G n79 SA secure cellular solutions for military and government agencies. Abside's 5G n79 SA fully private network solution is designed to provide a secure and reliable way for organizations to connect their devices and data on government only spectrum. For further information, see .



About Human Mobile Devices



We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of Human Mobile Devices original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see .



