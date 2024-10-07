Third Iron Announces Integration With Henry Stewart Talks And Henry Stewart Publications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third Iron adds support for Henry Stewart Talks' multi-media collections (The Biomedical & Life Sciences Collection and The Business & Management Collection) and to Henry Stewart Publications' peer-reviewed journals, enabling students, faculty, researchers and other users to access the videos and read the journals in BrowZine. They will all benefit from one-click article access in LibKey services.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers, and their users, announced an integration of their LibKey and BrowZine services with Henry Stewart Talks (HSTalks) and Henry Stewart Publications (HSP).

The Biomedical & Life Sciences Collection , The Business & Management Collection , as well 22 peer-reviewed, vocational journals have been added to Third Iron's LibKey and Browzine services, enabling streamlined access to thousands of multimedia lectures, case studies, key concepts series, peer-reviewed articles, and interviews.

"We are delighted to offer our users simplified access to the rich content published by the Henry Stewart Group," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron.

"Third Iron supports over 5,000 scholarly publishers and BrowZine and LibKey are used by libraries all around the world.

We are pleased to improve access for both students and faculty at these institutions and help them better reach Henry Stewart resources through our services."

Neil Bradman, chairman of the Henry Stewart Group, noted: "This integration will help students, particularly those studying medicine, the life sciences and business management, find and view HSTalks' and HSP's extensive collection of multimedia lectures, case studies, key concepts series, interviews and peer-reviewed practice articles to enrich and expand their studies. The integration delivers similar direct benefits to faculty and helps them support their students to develop their learning skills – an essential foundation for career-long learning. Both BrowZine and LibKey are important tools helping libraries facilitate access to the resources they curate."

About Third Iron

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovative services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include LibKey and BrowZine.

Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from over 1,600 corporations, hospitals, universities and government centers in more than 36 countries. For more information, visit .

About Henry Stewart Talks Ltd

Based in London, UK, HSTalks is a leading provider of specially commissioned, animated, online, audio-visual lectures, seminar-style talks, key concepts series, interviews and case studies for medical schools, business schools, universities, government, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other commercial enterprises in over 60 countries around the world. Editors and lecturers are leading experts and practitioners drawn from academia, research institutes, commerce, industry, the professions and government. The collections are continuously expanded and updated and may be easily embedded in online learning environments. For more information, go to .

About Henry Stewart Publications LLP

Henry Stewart Publications business and management journals are vocational, combining articles and case studies from expert practitioners with applied research from leading academics. The peer-reviewed journals are used in professional development and executive education, as well as in business and management courses and projects to prepare students for the world of work and enhance employability. Subscribers to Henry Stewart Publications journals include universities, business schools, colleges, banks and other leading companies and government agencies and regulators, worldwide. For more information go to .

