'Bigg Boss 18': Vivian Dsena Chooses Friendship Over Backstabbing

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Popular television star Vivian DSena, who is a contestant in the 18th edition of“Bigg Boss”, said that he would choose friendship over backstabbing and finally revealed why he said yes to the show was because he wanted to step outside of his comfort zone.

He said: "This wasn't my first reaction. I had been offered Bigg Boss for eight years. And I have been saying no. But this time after discussing it with my wife, friends, and family, they encouraged me to take the step and give it a chance. They reminded me that growth happens outside the comfort zone.”

“I realised that I needed to challenge myself and evolve, especially since I had already done fiction and non-fiction shows. This was the only thing left, so I decided to give it a shot.”

With the show, Vivian said he would like to introduce himself as the“real me”.

“I'm a grounded, genuine person. I've always been very frank and outspoken, and I like it that way in life. I value things that are organic and real, whether it's people or situations. That's why my circle of friends is small and consists of only trusted individuals.”

“So, if I were to describe myself, I'd say I'm straightforward, honest, grounded, and real. I'd like to play the game in the same way in the house.”

What would he choose, friendship or backstabbing?

Vivian says,”The answer is simple. People who know me understand that I will never backstab anyone who trusted me, whether it's on-screen, off-screen, a friend, or even a stranger.

“Friendship always wins for me, and humanity comes first. So, backstabbing is not something I'd ever consider inside the house.”

Vivian agrees that“Bigg Boss 18” is an unpredictable game.

“While I like to stay cool and composed, you never know what can trigger a person inside. I will try my best to maintain my composure, but if someone pushes me too far, I can't predict how I'll react. It all depends on the situation. If someone respects me, I will respect them.”

“But if someone rubs me the wrong way, I might respond accordingly.”