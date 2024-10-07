US Duo Win Medicine Nobel For Gene Regulation Discovery

Stockholm: US duo Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in on Monday for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated, the Nobel jury said. "Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said.

