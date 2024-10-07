عربي


US Duo Win Medicine Nobel For Gene Regulation Discovery

10/7/2024 7:15:51 AM

Stockholm: US duo Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated, the Nobel jury said. "Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said.

The Peninsula

