2 elephants drown in flooding at Elephant Nature Park in Thailand

(MENAFN) A large-scale search-and-rescue operation has been initiated in Thailand following the tragic drowning of two elephants due to severe flooding at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, one of the areas hardest hit by recent heavy rains. The flooding has wreaked havoc on the region, endangering the lives of many animals living in the sanctuary. With rising waters and swift currents, authorities have launched an urgent and comprehensive effort to locate animals stranded or swept away by the flooding. The park, which is a haven for numerous rescued elephants, has been devastated by the sudden onslaught of floodwaters.



In response to the disaster, the Royal Thai Air Force has deployed helicopters to aid in the operation. These helicopters are being used to survey the affected areas from above, providing critical support in the search for stranded animals. The situation remains dire, as teams on the ground face immense challenges with access to some areas cut off by the floods. Rescue workers are working tirelessly to navigate the treacherous conditions in an attempt to save as many animals as possible, with many lives hanging in the balance.



Elephant Nature Park, which is home to 126 elephants, has already confirmed the loss of two of its cherished residents. Tragically, the two elephants were swept away by the fast-moving floodwaters, unable to escape the devastating force of the flood. As authorities continue to search for other animals, the park and the surrounding region are grappling with the impact of the natural disaster, which has caused widespread destruction and left many areas submerged.



One of the elephants, Phang Fah Sai, a female, was discovered dead near the Sibsan resort in Mae Taeng district early on Saturday morning. The other elephant is believed to be Plang Mae Khor, a disabled elephant who had struggled with mobility due to her leg condition. Although Plang Mae Khor has not yet been officially identified, authorities fear the worst as they continue their efforts to recover her body. The loss of these animals is a devastating blow to the park and the ongoing conservation efforts in the region.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108753137