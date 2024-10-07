Ukraine announces 105 settlements left without power due to severe weather conditions

(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that 105 settlements across six regions were left without power due to severe weather conditions. The Ukrainian Energy reported that among the affected areas, 39 settlements in the western Khmelnytskyi region and 37 in the Kyiv region surrounding the capital are either partially or fully experiencing power outages. This widespread disruption has compounded the challenges already facing the country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.



In addition to the Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, the power outages extend to other areas. The ministry's statement indicated that 16 settlements in the northern Chernihiv region, seven in the southwestern Odesa region, five in the northeastern Sumy region, and one settlement in the western Chernivtsi region are currently without electricity. The combined effects of severe weather and ongoing hostilities have made the restoration of power even more difficult in these regions.



According to the ministry, around 500 settlements remain partially or completely without electricity, largely due to technical disruptions caused by the conflict. The ministry stressed that Ukraine's energy system remains functional but is increasingly strained by frequent Russian attacks, which have caused significant damage to critical infrastructure and made operations more challenging.



In preparation for the winter months, Ukrainian authorities have urged the population to conserve electricity, especially during peak hours, to reduce strain on the already fragile energy system. The country continues to grapple with both the immediate impacts of war and the long-term challenges posed by the damaged infrastructure, as they brace for the colder season ahead.

