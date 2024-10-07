23 Years In Office: Manoj Tiwari Counts Transformative Changes Under PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi marked 23 years in public office on Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hailed the PM for his transformative reforms and programmes, both in Gujarat and across India.

Talking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari said, "In the last 23 years, Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister as well as Prime Minister. He has worked for the welfare of the poor as well as for the country. Many people came and made some plans for the welfare of the poor, but the treasury became empty."

"Now under the leadership of PM Modi, tremendous work of launching several development schemes has been done. Not only this, he has worked for the nation in almost every field, whether it is for our space programme, better roads, sports, players, national security as well as for maintaining India's global identity," he added.

Tiwari further stated that PM Modi will take India to another level of development very soon.

"PM Modi has dreamt of making India a developed nation by 2047. Look how fast he is fulfilling this dream. I consider myself very fortunate as I have been working under PM Modi for the last ten years. I would like to congratulate PM Modi who has been continuously working without taking any leave. He celebrates Diwali and Holi, too, with the Army. It was on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as CM and now in 2024, he became Prime Minister for the third time," he concluded.

The seeds of some key welfare programmes launched by the NDA government in the last decade were sown during the tenure of PM Modi.

Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, being one of the longest-serving CMs in India.

In his long innings in public office, PM Modi has many firsts to his credit like the Ayushman Bharat which is a national health insurance programme and the Swachh Bharat Mission which was aimed at making India Open Defecation Free.