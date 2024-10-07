Widespread flooding in Thailand impacts more than 30,000 families

(MENAFN) Widespread flooding in Thailand has affected over 30,000 families, prompting extensive rescue and relief operations, according to local reports on Sunday. The floods have severely impacted 20 northern and northeastern provinces, leaving many areas struggling to manage the damage and displacement caused by the disaster. The Bangkok Post reported that authorities are working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis.



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has highlighted the regions most affected by the floods, including provinces such as Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, and Lampang, among others. In total, the flooding has disrupted the lives of 34,373 families, with many homes and communities left underwater as authorities race to mitigate the damage and restore some sense of normalcy.



Since the flooding began, the death toll across the country has risen to at least 26, with the floods being described as one of the most significant challenges for Thailand in recent months. The heavy rains, which began in mid-August, have compounded the situation, making recovery efforts more difficult and prolonging the suffering for those affected by the disaster.



As rescue operations continue, authorities are focusing on ensuring adequate relief reaches the affected populations. The flooding crisis has stretched the country’s emergency services, but efforts are being ramped up to address the needs of displaced families and minimize further casualties. With many regions still submerged, the country remains on high alert for further flooding as the rainy season continues.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108753136