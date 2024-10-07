Sex Racket Busted In Jaipur, Five Foreign Girls Among 8 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) With the arrest of eight persons including five foreign girls, on Monday claimed to have busted a sex racket being run at a spa centre in Jaipur.

Officials said that prostitution was being run in the guise of massage at a spa centre here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Tejaswani Gautam said, "Police acted on an informer's tip and busted the sex racket. The informer said that a spa being run in Hotel KG Residency on Girdhar Marg Jawahar Circle is operating a sex racket.”

“The informer further said that foreign girls are made to do prostitution in the guise of massage in the Black Out Spa Centre. A special police team was formed on the information and a cop was sent to the spa centre as a bogus customer,” she added.

When the deal was fixed for over Rs 2000, the policeman, who went as a bogus customer, gave a missed call to the team and signalled them. Soon after the police team raided the spa centre and found a foreign girl with this cop who was in the guise of a customer in one room.

Another foreign girl was found in a compromising position with a boy in another room. Taking action against the sex racket, the police arrested eight people including the five Thai women found at the spa centre.

Tejaswini Gautam said,“Three accused namely Pushpendra Sharma (20), Yashwant Singh (20) and Hemant (29) have been arrested in the case. Also, a total of five foreign women found at the spa centre have been arrested for being involved in prostitution.”

The police team is gathering information about the people involved in the sex racket by interrogating the spa centre workers and further investigations are under progress, she added.